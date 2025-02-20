MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Stock Price Up 6.4% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 56,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 142,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

