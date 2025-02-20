MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.37.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.76.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.