Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Barclays

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $152.00 to $163.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $157.31 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $123.23 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average of $156.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

