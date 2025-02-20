Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Up 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 32,005,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 13,631,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.30.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

