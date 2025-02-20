MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 549.32 ($6.91) and traded as low as GBX 482.50 ($6.07). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.17), with a volume of 149,871 shares.

MJ Gleeson Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 491.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 549.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £303.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 5.59%. Analysts anticipate that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About MJ Gleeson

In other news, insider Graham Prothero purchased 8,020 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £40,019.80 ($50,358.37). Insiders own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder. Its two-bedroom homes start from circa £100,000. Gleeson’s vision is “Building Homes. Changing Lives”, prioritising areas where people need affordable housing the most.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.