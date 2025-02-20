MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 549.32 ($6.91) and traded as low as GBX 482.50 ($6.07). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.17), with a volume of 149,871 shares.
MJ Gleeson Trading Up 2.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 491.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 549.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £303.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.14.
MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 5.59%. Analysts anticipate that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MJ Gleeson
MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.
Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder. Its two-bedroom homes start from circa £100,000. Gleeson’s vision is “Building Homes. Changing Lives”, prioritising areas where people need affordable housing the most.
