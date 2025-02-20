Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.12% of Modine Manufacturing worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 650.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 90.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 47.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $88.80 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

