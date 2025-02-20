Mohammedulla Khaishgi Sells 12,600 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $339,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,419.52. This trade represents a 9.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mohammedulla Khaishgi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $343,980.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $324,324.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $307,818.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 10,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $225,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 806 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $18,135.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 4,626 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $104,085.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 400 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 814 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $18,315.00.

IBEX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 25.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Articles

