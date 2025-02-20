Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

