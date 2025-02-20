Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Submits 8-K SEC Filing Detailing Recent Developments

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) has recently submitted a Form 8-K to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), providing an update on the company’s latest developments. The filing includes important information for investors and stakeholders regarding changes within the organization.

In the filing, Monarch Casino & Resort disclosed that there have been executive leadership changes within the company. The Form 8-K indicates that David-Jacobs Irvin has been appointed as the new Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and General Manager of Monarch Casino Black Hawk. Irvin has an extensive background in the gaming industry, serving in various leadership roles that make him a valuable addition to the team.

Furthermore, the filing outlines the departure of David Farahi from his role as Chief Operating Officer of Monarch Casino Black Hawk. The company expressed its gratitude for Farahi’s contributions during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Monarch Casino & Resort’s 8-K filing also includes details regarding the annual meeting of stockholders. The document states that the company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for May 26, 2021. The meeting will be held virtually, allowing shareholders to participate remotely.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the complete Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s website for comprehensive details on these updates. This filing reflects Monarch Casino & Resort’s commitment to transparency and timely communication with its investors.

As Monarch Casino & Resort continues to navigate the evolving landscape of the gaming industry, these recent developments highlighted in the 8-K filing showcase the company’s dedication to effective leadership and corporate governance.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

