Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.96 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

