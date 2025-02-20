Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as low as $4.72. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 324,620 shares.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $46,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

