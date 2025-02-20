Morningstar Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,124,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347,422 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 23.8% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $301,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

