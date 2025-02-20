Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 22.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 63.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $359.96 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.67 and a 200-day moving average of $386.75.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

