Morningstar Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,017 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.9% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $23,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,045,000 after buying an additional 24,596,367 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9,727.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 847,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 540,925 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,294,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,325,000 after purchasing an additional 442,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 584,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

