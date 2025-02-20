Morningstar Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,263 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.25.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

LNG stock opened at $218.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.61 and a 200 day moving average of $202.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.