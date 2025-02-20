Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 22,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $263.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

