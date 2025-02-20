Music Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 20th

Alibaba Group, Apple, and Amazon.com are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to the shares of public companies that are directly involved in the creation, production, distribution, or streaming of music. These companies may include record labels, instrument manufacturers, digital streaming platforms, and others related to the music industry. The term is used to describe investment opportunities in the music market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $10.36 on Thursday, hitting $136.15. The stock had a trading volume of 102,175,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,395,438. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $144.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $323.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $245.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,400,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,121,156. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.25. 16,154,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,357,094. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.44. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

