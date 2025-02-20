MVB Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

MVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

MVBF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.03. 15,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,110. MVB Financial has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

