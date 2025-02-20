NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $20.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Trading Up 2.6 %

NeoGenomics stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.23. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $19.11.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.