New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $51.46 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,072 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $51,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,324,000 after buying an additional 279,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $959,005,000 after buying an additional 275,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after buying an additional 750,073 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,157,000 after buying an additional 57,301 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,096,000 after buying an additional 78,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $205.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.91. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

