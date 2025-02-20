New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,497 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $56,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 95 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $367.52 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $480.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

