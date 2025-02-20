New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,987 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $44,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.41 and a 200-day moving average of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.