New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Roper Technologies worth $72,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.30.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $577.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $584.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $539.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

