NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXDT opened at $5.05 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.