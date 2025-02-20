Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) rose 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 127,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 84,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$682,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.