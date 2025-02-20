NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.27.
NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $313,808,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
