Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,194.22 ($15.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,315 ($16.55). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,295 ($16.30), with a volume of 17,992 shares changing hands.

Nichols Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £472.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,289.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,194.22.

Nichols Company Profile

