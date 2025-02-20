North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 352 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.40), with a volume of 195394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.39).

North American Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £419.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 337.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 324.56.

Get North American Income Trust alerts:

North American Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Insider Transactions at North American Income Trust

About North American Income Trust

In other news, insider Charles Park purchased 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £326,800 ($411,224.36). Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.