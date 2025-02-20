Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as high as C$1.00. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 168,366 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Dynasty Minerals
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.