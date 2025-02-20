Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as high as C$1.00. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 168,366 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$537.72 million, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

