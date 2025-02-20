NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Trading Up 7% – Should You Buy?

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. 1,104,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 760% from the average session volume of 128,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 65.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$156.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.20.
About NorthIsle Copper and Gold
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NorthIsle Copper and Gold
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.