Northland Capmk Has Bearish Estimate for BTDR Q3 Earnings

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 2.04. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 182,110 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $5,872,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $10,378,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.