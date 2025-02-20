Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 44.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $83.38 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $374.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.