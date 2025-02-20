Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.25 and traded as low as $11.14. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 246,422 shares.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
