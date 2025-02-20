Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.25 and traded as low as $11.14. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 246,422 shares.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $9,404,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 412,051 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 64,387 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.