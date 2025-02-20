O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $28.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $717.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.90%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

