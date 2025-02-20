O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 195,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.55.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total transaction of $704,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,007.90. The trade was a 43.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total transaction of $106,366.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,233.98. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,478 shares of company stock worth $1,617,241 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $313.22 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.27 and a fifty-two week high of $313.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

