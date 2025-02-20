Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. 141,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,178. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.