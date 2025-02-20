Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.89. 149,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 488,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

OMER has been the topic of several research reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, January 17th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Omeros by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 692.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

