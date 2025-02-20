OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Matthew W. Foehr Sells 13,964 Shares

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $51,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,798,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,979,149.76. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OmniAb Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $3.67 on Thursday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $518.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in OmniAb during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

OABI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

