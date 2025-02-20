OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Releases Earnings Results

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Zacks reports. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.26%. OPENLANE updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

OPENLANE Trading Down 0.4 %

OPENLANE stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. OPENLANE has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens started coverage on OPENLANE in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

