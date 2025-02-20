Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,065 ($13.40) and last traded at GBX 1,110 ($13.97), with a volume of 44301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,125.90 ($14.17).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,140.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,265.37.

Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported GBX 108 ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Oryx International Growth Fund had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 86.86%.

Insider Transactions at Oryx International Growth Fund

About Oryx International Growth Fund

In other Oryx International Growth Fund news, insider Christopher Mills purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,162 ($14.62) per share, with a total value of £58,100 ($73,109.35). Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

