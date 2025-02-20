Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.680-6.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Otter Tail Stock Down 0.6 %

OTTR opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.57. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $303.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

OTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

