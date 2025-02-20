Ownership Capital B.V. Has $200.88 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ownership Capital B.V. lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,460 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 7.4% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 0.68% of ANSYS worth $200,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ANSYS by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $174,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANSS

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $336.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.82 and a 1-year high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.