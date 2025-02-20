Ownership Capital B.V. Sells 13,052 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ownership Capital B.V. lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,052 shares during the quarter. Insulet accounts for 1.7% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.26% of Insulet worth $47,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Insulet by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1,047.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Insulet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $283.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.37 and its 200 day moving average is $246.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $269.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

