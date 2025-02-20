Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $634,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 22,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $138.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.79. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

