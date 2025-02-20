Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases 148 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,643,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 31,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

DLR opened at $169.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.21 and a 200-day moving average of $169.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

