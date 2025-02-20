Pacific Sun Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 4.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSCC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000.
Shares of NASDAQ PSCC opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $41.03.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.
