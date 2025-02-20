Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 395 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up 1.9% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

