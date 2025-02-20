Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 700 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 40,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

