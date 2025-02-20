Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 110,162 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,266,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

