Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Holdings Lowered by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,085 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 4.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Pan American Silver worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,512,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,306 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,726,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,920,000 after acquiring an additional 89,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 108,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,834.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,344,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,143,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 264,772 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

